Old Course Hotel refurbishment starts 2nd January

The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa has unveiled refurbishment plans that will see the Five Red Star Resort in St Andrews, Scotland, undertake a total bedroom upgrade and spa extension complete with a new lap pool and extensive gym.

The work will commence on 2nd January with a scheduled completion in mid-April. It will take the guest experience to the next level, offering them stunning new bedroom interiors as well as new windows, lighting and air conditioning.

The Hotel will be closed to visitors during this time. Open during the entire period will be The Jigger Inn and Ham’s Hame restaurants and The Duke’s Golf Course and Clubhouse.

During the renovation, the Resort aims to work closely with staff, offering them a range of opportunities to further develop and hone their skills. Such opportunities include professional development courses, special assignments, work placements, HIT scholarships and Kohler Stewardship and activities.

Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa www.oldcoursehotel.co.uk

View more reports about Golf Travel

Tags: Duke's Golf Course, Jigger Inn, Old Course Hotel