OpenTravel Alliance Selects Mike Tinkey as New CEO

The OpenTravel Alliance (OTA) has named Mike Tinkey CEO of the organization. With an extensive background in the travel and leisure industry, Tinkey was one of the founding members of OTA before serving as chairman of the Advisory Council and Board Advisor.

“The invitation to be a part the vision of the OpenTravel Alliance, as the source for technology standards that enable business solutions–including direct connects– across industries that are driven by the customer experience, was exciting and easy to accept,” noted Tinkey. “I am joining the association at an exciting time with the recent publishing of the Golf 2.0 Digital Standard and can bring my experience in building alliances and collaborations in B2B environments and between associations and trading partners for mutual benefit.”

Tinkey previously held senior leadership positions with the National Golf Course Owners’ Association for more than 20 years as well as within full service resorts and volunteer roles in the hospitality and sports association industry including the National Alliance for Accessible Golf as well.

“We are excited to have Mike with us as we expand our offerings and strengthen strategic relationships with affiliated travel industry organizations” said Jim Jandrew of Disney and Chairman of the Board at OpenTravel.

OpenTravel is a not-for-profit international trade association, founded in 1999 by travel companies, with a primary focus on the creation of electronic message structures to facilitate communication between the disparate systems in the global travel industry.

Tags: Jim Jandrew, Mike Tinkey, National Alliance for Accessible Golf, National Golf Course Owners Association, OpenTravel Alliance