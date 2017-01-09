Outstanding Spanish resort reserves place among WLG elite

The host venue for the prestigious European Nations Cup 2016, La Reserva de Sotogrande, is the latest high-quality Spanish club to successfully apply for membership of World of Leading Golf (WLG) – an association representing many of the planet’s top golf clubs and resorts.

La Reserva, one of Spain’s best courses, occupies a bird’s nest position high among the trees in the exclusive private leisure and real estate destination of Sotogrande, 30 minutes west of Marbella. Its Cabell B Robinson-designed golf course is situated along the lines of two valleys on the southern corner of the Costa del Sol. The club recently welcomed Manuel Piñero to the team to develop new aspects of training and play for its international members.

Sotogrande’s reputation for excellence continues to grow as the 20km2 destination enhances its world-class leisure offering through the addition of numerous sporting facilities.

Already famed for golf, international polo, tennis, sailing and watersports, new amenities already underway include the creation of a new spa and wellness centre, beach clubs, an exceptional country club and highly contemporary real estate, all with community and family at the core.

Named after La Gran Reserva, Sotogrande’s highest point, the stunning links course offers extensive views over the Mediterranean and the Strait of Gibraltar, and across nature reserves to the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The course covers more than 175 acres and is almost 6,800m (around 7,400 yards) long, with wide, undulating fairways and large, often sloping, greens.

La Reserva’s head of destination management, Nuno Gonçalves, said: “To be part of the WLG network and community is a great honour for us at La Reserva and Sotogrande. Since it was founded in 1962, Sotogrande has enjoyed an illustrious history, welcoming some of the world’s most celebrated residents and visitors. As we enter this next chapter in the evolution of Sotogrande, which will define La Reserva as the finest destination in Europe, joining the WLG is the ideal complement to this strategy.”

Claus Feldt, WLG’s general manager, said: “Sotogrande is one of the most luxurious sports and residential destinations in Europe, and La Reserva is one of its jewels. Its outstanding facilities and commitment to excellence make it a natural addition to the WLG portfolio and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

WLG and its member clubs are passionately committed to preserve golf culture, but not only by heeding to such things as rules, dress code and etiquette – they commit to the very highest of quality standards concerning the design and caretaking of golf courses and services, as well as the levels of ambiance and gastronomy.

