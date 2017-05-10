Padraig Harrington Partners with golfvoyager.com

Golf Voyager, the Limerick-based booking engine that allows golfers to custom-build their own golf package in minutes, has announced a partnership with Padraig Harrington. The three-time Major champion will join Golf Voyager as its first brand ambassador.

Golf Voyager was established in 2012 by entrepreneurs Conor Galvin and Fintan Ward, with one main vision, to offer golfers the easiest way to book their golf holidays. Golf Voyager platform enables those booking a golf holiday to custom-build their own package in real time. It is the first online booking tool on the market to offer an entire golf holiday booking capability, including tee time booking, hotel and transport, in a matter of minutes. The Irish-based company offer a best price guarantee, with full coverage of Spain, including well known courses such as Valderama and PGA de Catalunya, and shortly also Portugal, mainland Europe, the UK and the Americas.

Harrington, winner of two Open Championships (2007 and 2008) and the US PGA Championship (2008), is no stranger to playing golf around the world, having won a total of 30 times across the globe. The Irishman’s last victory came at the 2016 Portugal Masters, only a season after capturing the 2015 Honda Classic.

Harrington becomes the company’s first ambassador and will be used to promote the website around the world.

Commenting on the announcement, Conor Galvin, Managing Director at Golf Voyager, said, “We’re extremely excited to be partnering with a legend of the game such as Padraig and to have his backing of our online service means a lot to us. We believe that we have built a tool that will significantly improve the experience for anyone looking to organise a golf holiday.”

Speaking about Golf Voyager, Padraig Harrington, said, “I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world playing professional golf for over 20 years and I can appreciate how time consuming it can be to arrange everything that goes into organising a golf trip. Golf Voyager offers golfers an easy way to arrange their holiday and I was surprised at how simple a process it was using their website. In just a few clicks you can book your hotel, choose the courses you would like to play and get a real-time update on price. Golfvoyager.com takes the stress out of booking golf vacations and it’s amazing how easy it is to use!”

Golf Voyager http://www.golfvoyager.com/en-us

Tags: Conor Galvin, Fintan Ward, Golf Voyager, Padraig Harrington