PGA Catalunya Resort’s Hotel Camiral joins The Leading Hotels of the World

PGA Catalunya Resort’s five-star Hotel Camiral, located just outside Girona, has been accepted as the latest member of the esteemed The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd., a curated collection of independent and distinct luxury hotels.

The first element of a three-year, €53 million development plan, Hotel Camiral opened in 2016, endorsing the venue’s commitment to becoming a world-leading lifestyle destination.

Set in the grounds of the 300-hectare European Tour Destination near Barcelona, the 145-room luxury hotel serves as an ideal base from which to savour PGA Catalunya Resort’s first-class golfing facilities. These comprise the two award-winning championship courses, including Spain’s number-one golf layout* – the critically acclaimed Stadium Course – as well as Europe’s largest chipping and putting green, the Sergio Garcia Junior Golf Academy and the Dave Pelz Spanish Golf School.

To become a member of The Leading Hotels of The World’s collection of more than 375 hotels in 75 countries, Hotel Camiral had to meet the highest standards with respect to accommodations, service, cuisine, employee behaviour and facilities. Only the world’s most distinguished properties are admitted to The Leading Hotels of the World portfolio, ensuring a constant adherence to the organisation’s standards of high quality.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Hotel Camiral at PGA Catalunya Resort to our collection of uncommon, independent luxury hotels,” said Deniz Omurgonulsen, Vice President, Membership, The Leading Hotels of the World. “Less than an hour from the dynamic centre of Barcelona, the resort offers exceptional golf opportunities in an exquisitely beautiful countryside setting. It brings outstanding levels of luxury and relaxation, while, at the same time, introducing guests to the uniquely warm and embracing Catalan culture. This immersive atmosphere provides discerning, curious travellers with an enriching and distinctly local experience.”

David Plana, CEO of PGA Catalunya Resort, added: “As Girona’s only five-star hotel, we are very proud to have earned a place as a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and join such a prestigious group of unique and luxury hotels. We look forward to the journey ahead as part of this elite collection.”

PGA Catalunya Resort was voted 2015 Golf Resort of the Year for Europe (IAGTO), while Golf World magazine placed the resort in the top three of their inaugural ranking of continental Europe’s top resorts in 2016.

*As ranked by www.top100golfcourses.com

