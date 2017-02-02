PGA Show Success for Trade Travel Club

Trade Travel Club, experts in golf travel for the trade, enjoyed a hugely successful 2017 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando – its first year offering exclusive deals to the UK golf industry.

The Trade Travel Club (TTC), established in late 2016, is the trade arm of Your Golf Travel and is all about giving the golf industry access to the best service, prices, exclusive deals and availability when travelling within the UK or abroad.

The PGA Merchandise Show, the industry’s annual ‘Major of the Golf Business’, has long been the place to be in late January for anyone who’s anyone in the golf trade and Trade Travel Cub were delighted to assist 38 golf industry professionals from the UK make the trip.

Ben Davis, Head of Offline Marketing & Commercial Partnerships for Your Golf Travel, said: “We were delighted to help so many colleagues from the UK Golf industry make the trip to Orlando for the PGA Show. 38 people took advantage of our expertise and booked with us, which is a great way to kick things off for the Trade Travel Club.”

Trade Travel Club also hosted an industry gathering at Bahama Breeze during the PGA Show in Orlando with well over 100 attendees using the opportunity to network, share ideas and come together in a relaxed environment as well as catch up with industry colleagues.

“Trade Travel Club goes beyond just travel,” added Davis. “While our goal is to become the go-to provider of travel solutions for the UK golf industry, we also want to use our expertise to bring the industry together at key times throughout the golfing calendar.”

Offers for the 2018 PGA Merchandise Show from TTC will be available shortly and golf industry professionals are urged to register their interest early in packages for the Rosen Centre (walking distance from the Convention Centre) and Vista Cay self-catering apartments.

“With exclusive discounts through TTC preferred partner airline, British Airways, including free golf club carriage on long haul flights (saving £130 per person), there has never been a better time for the trade to book with Trade Travel Club,” continued Davis. “Next up is The Masters and then The Open Championship. We have some great offers for both events as well as taking deposits for the PGA Show in 2018.”

TTC exclusive packages for The Open include 3 nights at the Holiday Inn Express, Liverpool Albert Dock for £219 per person (twin sharing) or £435 per person (single occupancy) including breakfast and golf course transfers or 3 nights at the Premier Inn, Southport Central for £449 per person (twin sharing) or £865 per person (single occupancy).

Whether it is sales incentives, shows, major championships, corporate events, sales conferences or just simply flights, hotels and golf – Trade Travel Club guarantee a professional offering and service.

For further information on Trade Travel Club please contact Rhys Weston on 0207 336 5416, email rhysw@yourgolftravel.com or Emma Wells-Jones on 0207 157 1577, email emma.wells-jones@yourgolftravel.com. You can follow TTC on Twitter @TradeTravelClub

