Praia D’El Rey In The Mood To Celebrate After Stylish Hotel Upgrade
Story published at 15:37, Friday, April 7th, 2017
Guests at the Praia D’El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort can look forward to enjoying an enhanced five-star experience when they visit from this spring after the top Portuguese resort completed a significant upgrade of its hotel facilities.
The award-winning venue has implemented a major refurbishment programme to key areas and facilities in its 177-room Marriott hotel in readiness for marking two key dates in its evolving history this year.
As well as celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer, Praia D’El Rey is also set to open a second, links-style, 18-hole championship golf course, West Cliffs Golf Links, in June.
Among the improvement work that has taken place over the winter, the hotel’s lobby, public areas and corridors have all been completely refurbished and redecorated.
In addition, a number of the guest and meeting rooms have been upgraded while the resort health club’s indoor pool has also received a facelift and been modernised.
Featuring an array of five-star golf and lifestyle experiences, Praia D’El Rey has quickly risen to establish itself among Europe’s most popular golf destinations for individuals, families and groups since opening in 1997.
Situated less than an hour north of Lisbon on Portugal’s magnificent Silver Coast, Praia D’El Rey’s par-73 championship course is set amidst a combination of extensive pine forests and undulating dunes, and features spectacular views over the Atlantic and the Berlengas Islands beyond.
Designed by Cabell Robinson, it deserves its reputation as one of the continent’s top golf layouts, and West Cliffs Golf Links is predicted to quickly join it when the course officially opens in two months’ time.
Offering sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean from each hole, the spectacular par-72 seaside links – which has been laid out by Cynthia Dye – has been created over 200 hectares of natural landscape, rolling sand dunes and coastal vegetation, and is the first Dye golf course in Portugal.
As well as golf, Praia D’El Rey boasts an extensive array of world-class sports, leisure and accommodation facilities including a Marriott hotel, a wide selection of villas, a tennis academy, a luxury spa and health club and numerous watersports and restaurants.
Guests have a choice of five restaurants to choose from, all serving fresh and authentic produce that Portugal is famous for, while the comprehensive range of therapies and treatments on offer at the Kalyan Spa promise to restore energy and balance to the body after a day on the fairways.
For more information on Praia D’El Rey, go to www.praia-del-rey.com
For further details about West Cliffs, go to www.westcliffs.com
Tags: Cabell Robinson, Cynthia Dye, Praia d’el Rey, West Cliffs Golf LinksTweet