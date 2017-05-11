Promoting Play Golf Bali at Asia Golf Tourism Convention

Members of the Play Golf Bali partnership are out in force at the sixth annual International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC).

Branded ‘AGTC on the Beach’, this week’s gathering is being billed as Asia’s largest-ever golf tourism event.

Business sessions will take place at the Furama Resort Danang and the Centara Sandy Beach Resort, both of which are on the beach front, only 15 minutes from Danang Airport.

More than 4,000 meetings will take place between some 600 delegates from 37 countries including almost 250 golf tour operators.

Among the delegates will be representatives from Bali National Golf Club, Bukit Pandawa Golf & Country Club, Handara Golf & Resort Bali and New Kuta Golf along with Baltic Tour and Travel, Indonesia’s foremost golf travel operator.

All are part of the Play Golf Bali partnership that was launched this year with a view to spreading the word about the golfing delights of the Island of the Gods.

Baromeus Gosal, President-Director of Baltic Tour and Travel, said: “The Asia Golf Tourism Convention is an ideal venue for the members of Play Golf Bali to meet with influential buyers and tour agents from around the world.

“Over the years, Bali has gained a well-deserved reputation for its yoga and meditation retreats. Now is the time for us to tell the world about the very special and unique golfing delights of Bali.

“As well as world-class courses, world-class caddies, world-class service and wonderful weather, all the Bali golf clubs also offer top quality dining and a variety of accommodation options.”

AGTC combines 11 hours of one-to-one meetings between buyers and sellers with great networking opportunities including the Welcome Reception, Business Lunches and Golf Tournament.

As a result of hosting AGTC this year, Danang Department of Tourism expects that Danang will be recognised as the heart of golf tourism in Vietnam and that this will be a launch-pad for Danang to become one of Asia’s most popular golf destinations.

Established in 2012 by IAGTO, AGTC is a three-day series of business meetings designed to give 18 Asia Pacific golf destinations the opportunity to do business with golf tour operators from around the globe, all of which are IAGTO members.

In addition to launching the Bali Golf Festival (May 25 to June 24), the Play Golf Bali partners will join forces to host a Bali Golfing Extravaganza (November-December) and the Bali Dewata World Golf Tournament (December 19-25), an event staged in conjunction with Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism.

Details of the packages as well as profiles of the member clubs of the partners can be found at a new dedicated website, www.playgolfbali.com

