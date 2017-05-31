Royal Troon capturing the online golfer with Teeofftimes.co.uk

Royal Troon and GolfNow have teamed up ahead of the new golf season offering online booking at two world-class courses. Royal Troon will offer The Old Course and The Portland Course for sale online, making two great golf destinations available at the click of a button.

Both courses are shrouded in history, housing the world’s oldest set of golf clubs, a venue of epic Open duels no more than nine times, and situated on the idyllic South Ayrshire coast.

The Portland Course opened in 1895 provides a true links challenge. Redesigned in the early 1920s by Dr. Alister MacKenzie the course is a great challenge for any golfer and provides a unique Royal Troon experience.

Royal Troon Secretary, Stephen Anthony is forward to welcoming visitors for the new golf season. He says, “We are are looking forward to working with GolfNow to offer opportunities for golfers to enjoy the Royal Troon experience, whether they play the Old Course or the newly launched single round on the Portland Course, a superb 18-hole that was redesigned by Dr Alister MacKenzie.

“Whichever course you choose to play you will enjoy the facilities at our excellent clubhouse and walk through the history of an Open Championship Club.”

Brian Smith VP of International Sales for GolfNow notes, “Teeofftimes.co.uk, which is one of our tee time distribution solutions, has seen an astonishing growth in golf booked via a mobile device. In 2016 some 66% of rounds were booked via mobile or tablet with Teeofftimes.co.uk handling reservations from 650,000 golfers annually.

“We are delighted to welcome Royal Troon into the Teeofftimes.co.uk family and will be proactively engaging with our 300,000 strong golfer database to promote the world class venue.”

Brian further noted. “This summer will see a significant investment in the Teeofftimes.co.uk brand with new Sky Sports television advertising, a brand new easy to use App and a fantastic new desktop version of the website helping courses to reach the domestic golf audience.”

“Our team works tirelessly to support clubs through tee time advice, IT training and marketing initiatives,” continued Smith. “For example, last year our training support team delivered over 500 hours of education on our IT system and recommendations on pricing to golf courses”.

“The modern-day golfer wants a quick and easy way to book their golf, using the latest Teeofftimes.co.uk technology our booking engines generated £12 million in online revenue last year. This has jumped by 11% on 2015 and is our twelfth year of double digit growth,” concluded Mr Smith.

Teeofftimes.co.uk is part of the BRS Golf family of brands, owned by GolfNow in the US. Founded in 2001 with headquarters in Orlando, USA, GolfNow operates in more than 16 countries and provides tee-time access to more than 9,000 courses for more than 3.5 million registered users worldwide.

BRS Golf was founded in 1995 by Northern Ireland golf fanatics and IT experts Brian and Rory Smith, and was acquired by GolfNow in June 2013. This strategic alliance gave the local company global status, becoming a division of the Golf Channel television network and positioning it as one of the leading providers of golf technology in the world.

Royal Troon www.royaltroon.co.uk

