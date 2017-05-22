Showcasing a Tradition Founded In 1965

A brand-new corporate video showcases the very essence of Rio Real Golf & Hotel. Not only does the latest short allow viewers to experience one of the leading boutique resorts in Marbella first hand; it also provides a unique insight into a tradition founded in 1965.

Filmed by Micheal Denker, a leading golf and sports photographer, the new Rio Real Golf & Hotel video takes you on a journey through nature, heritage and luxury. The camera sweeps you through the pines, down the immaculate fairways and along the shore as it highlights the privileged natural surroundings of the course. Viewers walk the greens, stroll on the beaches and marvel at the mountain backdrop.

The corporate video also showcases Rio Real’s celebrated past. Designed by Spanish golfing legend Javier Arana in 1965, the golf course was a pioneer on the Costa del Sol golfing scene. A favourite with the Marbella jet set, Rio Real boasts Spanish royalty and international film stars among its long celebrity guest list.

It’s the golf course at Rio Real that takes centre stage, however, as the video focuses on the unique combination of beach and mountain landscapes, and the pristine greens that make up the 18 holes. Complementing this unique course are a pro shop and golf academy.

And then there’s the luxury, brought to your fingertips in the video. Viewers can feel those home touches in the boutique hotel rooms; sense that utter relaxation at the well-being centre; taste the mouth-watering food and wine at the restaurant; soak up those warming rays by the hotel pool; and finally, take that romantic stroll along the sands, just a stone’s throw from the resort.

As honorary Vice President Juan Cantos points out on the video, this is truly a royal golf course, visited by royalty and designed to offer a resort second to none. As is more than obvious from the new video, Rio Real Golf & Hotel provides an idyllic luxury experience backed by tradition founded in 1965.

Río Real Golf & Hotel http://www.rioreal.com/en

Tags: Javier Arana, Micheal Denker, Rio Real Golf