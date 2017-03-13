Sotogrande SA appoints GMS as its international golf PR agency

Sotogrande, the largest private leisure and real estate destination in Andalucia, has appointed GMS (Golf Marketing Services) as its international golf communications agency, effective immediately.

Following a competitive pitch process, the agency will commence work highlighting the unrivalled wealth of golfing facilities that the 20 sq km location presents to visitors and residents.

Since it was founded in 1962, Sotogrande’s position between the Mediterranean, extensive nature reserves high in the Sierra Almenara and overlooking the Rock of Gibraltar, has been attracting the world’s discreetly wealthy who come here for its diversity, unique community and low-key pace.

“We’re hugely excited by this opportunity. As a destination, Sotogrande offers a dynamic range of leisure opportunities and amenities that are more diverse and comprehensive than anywhere in Europe,” commented Sam Elder, Director at GMS.

“The quality of golf, highlighted by the world-class La Reserva Club, is matched by the accommodation, cuisine, leisure and, of course, weather. We’re here to ensure it receives the recognition it deserves.”

Focus through 2017 will revolve around the transformation of La Reserva Club, already a world-class golf club and member of WLG, into one of the most exclusive, elegant and stylish destinations in southern Europe; as well as the stay-and-play offering at the well-located Hotel Almenara.

Nuno Goncalves, Head of Golf and Destination at Sotogrande SA, added: “GMS possess the industry contacts and expertise necessary to position Sotogrande where we believe it belongs; at the very pinnacle of golf travel destinations. Their focus on digital impressed me, as did their general approach, pragmatism and enthusiasm for the project.”

Sotogrande, on the southwest corner of Andalucia and 30 minutes west of Marbella has five exceptional golf courses including three of Spain’s best: La Reserva, Valderrama and Real Club.

Golf aside Sotogrande is on the international circuit for world polo (Team Dubai won last year’s Cartier Gold Cup). This year it will host the RC44 international sail racing tournament for the second year running (27 – 30 April 2017), adding to its sailing prowess which last year included the GC32 high-speed catamaran race attracting Olympic skippers from the around the world.

For vintage car enthusiasts and drivers, the first ever Sotogrande Grand Prix vintage and premier marque car rally takes place 24 – 28 May 2017.

Sotogrande’s diverse leisure offering includes kitesurfing, paddleboarding, kayaking and canoeing, snorkelling, tennis, padel, hunting, horseriding, cycling, and running through trails in the Alcaidesa nature reserve.

These, twinned with exceptional cuisine and an enviable climate, make the area one of the world’s prime real-estate destinations.

