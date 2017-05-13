Stoke Park Hailed as World’s Top Gourmet Golf Resort

Stoke Park Country Club, Spa & Hotel in Buckinghamshire has been hailed as the world’s top gourmet golf resort by Great Golf magazine, in its 100 Greatest Golf Resorts 2017 edition.

The magazine is the “leading golf travel & lifestyle magazine … for golfers who want the best” and is a multi-platform publication available “online and in hard copy at luxury golf resorts, five-star hotels, airline business class lounges, privates jets, city financial locations and many other targeted locations”.

And Stoke Park’s blend of outstanding golf course and three AA Rosette, fine-dining Humphry’s restaurant secured its place at the top of the category for ‘Gourmet Golf Resorts’, beating off the likes of Gleneagles, Trump Turnberry, Trump Doonbeg, Mission Hills, in China, Half Moon resort, in Jamaica, Fairmont Orchid, in Hawaii, Park Hyatt Dubai and the Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, which all made the shortlisted top 20.

The magazine stated: “It’s one of Britain’s leading five-star hotel and country clubs. With a championship golf course, tennis courts and award winning spa, Stoke Park has been a favourite haunt of the rich and famous for centuries.

“Great Golf … found the food to be exceptional. Before coming here, executive chef Chris Wheeler honed his culinary skills as right-hand man to French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, working with him in various Michelin starred restaurants: first at Le Provence in Lymington and later helping him launch Maison Novelli.

“A dining experience here, surrounded by stunning décor and panoramic views of the estate, will definitely be one to remember.”

Stoke Park’s director of golf, Stuart Collier, said: “This award is a great fillip for everybody who works here and is a member here. But it does not come as a complete surprise. Anybody who has experienced the food in Humphry’s knows that Chris Wheeler is an exceptional chef whose team produces a stunning menu.

“And Chris also oversees the menu in the golf clubhouse and is responsible for choosing what goes on it, when, and how it is prepared; to have a chef of that calibre responsible for the food in a golf club is extraordinary really, and it’s just another reason why Stoke Park is a unique golf venue.”

Wheeler featured in last year’s BBC series of Great British Menu and has also been seen on Hell’s Kitchen 2, Chefs Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, Sunday Brunch and Saturday Kitchen.

Stoke Park www.stokepark.com

Great Golf magazine http://greatgolfmagazine.co.uk/

Tags: Chris Wheeler, Great British Menu, Great Golf Magazine, Humphry's, Stoke Park, Stuart Collier