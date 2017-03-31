The Els Club Desaru Coast – Valley Course Is Now Open

The Els Club Desaru Coast – Valley Course today celebrated its official opening, marking another milestone for The Els Club Malaysia portfolio. One of the golfing world’s most-anticipated openings, the Valley Course was created in partnership between two golfing comrades and fellow Major Champions, Ernie Els Design and Vijay Singh, and puts a seal to the golf development in Desaru Coast.

The Els Club Desaru Coast first hit the headlines in 2016, with the opening of the Ocean Course, designed by four-time Major winner Ernie Els himself. The South African, however, trusted the vision of his great friend, Vijay Singh, for the Valley Course; a first-ever collaboration and one that raises the prestige and appeal of what is already one of the world’s premier destination for golf.

“Today’s launch completes the golf development in Desaru Coast; paving the way for the introduction of Malaysia’s most anticipated new tourism developments that will establish this corner of Johor Bahru as one of Asia’s most prominent destinations,” commented Muhammad Zainal Ashikin Muhammad Rejab, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of Desaru Development Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (DDC).

“We believe that we will continue to see a rise in Malaysia’s golf tourism with the opening of the Valley Course. We look forward to welcome golf aficionados from all around the world to experience a unique and rewarding golfing holiday here in Desaru Coast while inspiring others to embrace the sport.” added Zainal.

Host to two of the most exciting new golf course designs in South East Asia, The Els Club Desaru Coast is complete with state-of-the-art amenities, including two clubhouses and expansive practice areas.

“We wanted the Valley Course to be distinct, with its own true character that would provide golfers with a memorable challenge,” said Vijay Singh. “We used the undulations to layer in a series of high impact bunkers that will mean golfers need to think carefully about how to best navigate each hole.”

The Els Club Malaysia brand, managed by the world’s leading golf management company Troon, is set to become an international icon and set the benchmark for service and premium experiences. As the first addition to The Els Club Malaysia portfolio, The Els Club Teluk Datai shot to fame in 2014, scooping several illustrious accolades, including: The World’s Best New Golf Course by the World Golf Awards, and ranking #83 in Golf Digest’s Top 100 Courses in just its first year of operation.

The Els Club Desaru Coast meanwhile, with 45 holes of golf (the 27-hole Ocean Course and 18-hole Valley Course) set out alongside the region’s first Els Performance Golf Academy and the Academy Par-3 course, makes this one of the most comprehensive golf destinations in the world.

“Opening the Valley Course is a major step forward in realising the vision of Desaru Coast, and to have The Els Club brand as the first in a long-line of major developments at this special destination is a real privilege,” said World Golf Hall of Fame member, Ernie Els.

“Ever since we embarked on this project, we have maintained our focus on the end product; one with excellence and distinction. All of this would not have been possible without the continued support from all our team and those from DDC.”

Guests will be able to book their tee-times direct on the www.elsclubmalaysia.com or choose from a series of bespoke packages.

The Els Club Desaru Coast was developed and is owned by Desaru Development Holdings One Sdn. Bhd. (DH1), a subsidiary of Desaru Development Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (DDC) mandated with the development and operation of Desaru Coast destination resort.

