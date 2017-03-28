The Els Club Desaru Coast – Valley Course Set To Open

Few golf developments in recent times that have created as much anticipation as The Els Club Desaru Coast, located on the south-eastern region of Malaysia in the state of Johor. Following the successful introduction of The Els Club Desaru Coast – Ocean Course last September, the 27-hole course has paved the way for the Desaru Coast masterplan, which looks set to become one of Asia’s new must visit leisure destinations.

“Given the scale of the wider Desaru Coast destination development, I felt we could create something iconic. We always strive to deliver a product that impresses and surpasses expectations. Collaborating with Ernie Els Design allowed us to blend our visions to really get the most out of the property,” commented three-time Major Champion and designer, Vijay Singh.

The Valley Course is a world’s first. The design concept has been founded on a unique collaboration between two close friends, fellow Major Champions and World Golf Hall of Famers; Vijay Singh and Ernie Els. The 18-hole golf course neighbours the Ocean Course and has a distinct character, set by dramatic elevation changes and stunning ocean vistas. The course opening will elevate Desaru Coast into one of the region’s most comprehensive golf destinations, with added appeal of two clubhouses, the Els Performance Golf Academy – one of the most complete training facilities and the Academy Course – a brilliantly designed par 3 course.

Guests will be able to book their tee-times direct on the www.elsclubmalaysia.com or choose from a series of bespoke packages.

Tags: Els Club Desaru Coast, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh