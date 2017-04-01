The Open Teams Up with The Grand National

The Open has teamed up with The Randox Health Grand National ahead of the 146th staging of the Championship at Royal Birkdale this July.

The partnership will see The Open and The Randox Health Grand National work together on providing engaging content for fans over the coming months in the build-up to two of the world’s greatest sporting events.

The agreement will give racing fans the chance to get up close to the Claret Jug as it visits Aintree Racecourse on Saturday 8 April for the world’s greatest steeplechase.

There will also be exclusive offers to fans who plan to attend The Open, which will bring the world’s best golfers to the North West of England from 16-23 July, 2017.

Fans of The Open will also have the opportunity to secure their place at the Randox Health Grand National Festival 2018 following this year’s sell-out event.

Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer of The R&A, organisers of The Open, said, “We are looking forward to working with the Grand National to help promote The 146th Open ahead of the tenth staging of the Championship at the historic links of Royal Birkdale. We know that fans in Merseyside and the wider North West region are eagerly anticipating these two iconic events in 2017.”

Mike Sarath, Head of Marketing for Jockey Club Racecourses North West, said, “With two world class sporting events taking place just a few miles apart this year, it made perfect sense to partner with The R&A. We are looking forward to helping promote The Open at The Randox Health Grand National and promoting our event at Royal Birkdale with exclusive ticket access to both sets of fans.”

Tickets for The 146th Open at Royal Birkdale are available online now at www.TheOpen.com/Tickets

