Top 30 ranking for Loch Lomond and Dundonald Links

Story published at 14:03, Friday, May 5th, 2017
The prestigious Golf World Top 100 Golf Courses in Scotland ranking places Loch Lomond as the leading parkland course at the Home of Golf in tenth position and its modern links counterpart in Ayrshire at 26th. The recognition comes shortly after Loch Lomond has been voted The Best Golf Club in Scotland in 2017 by Leadingcourses.com – an achievement based entirely on golfers´ reviews.
Loch Lomond has long been renowned as one of Scotland’s greatest and most scenic golf courses and it has been joined in the top echelon by Dundonald which is rapidly emerging as one of the most popular and challenging links in the country.
Having hosted the Scottish Open from 1996-2010, Loch Lomond became one of Scotland’s most iconic courses while Dundonald is cementing its reputation in the professional game by hosting not only this year’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open for the first time but also the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open for the third consecutive year.
The Golf World team of ten panellists, which included three golfers who have played every course in Scotland, described Loch Lomond as one of the most amazing places to play golf in Scotland and praised Dundonald as a strategic links with a strong finish.
Bill Donald, General Manager of Loch Lomond Golf Club and Dundonald Links, said: “We are delighted to see both Loch Lomond and Dundonald performing so well in one of the industry’s most authoritative rankings.
Loch Lomond is renowned as one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world and it presents a challenge for golfers of all levels including the very best. Our aim is to ensure that Loch Lomond remains one of the most sought after golf courses in the world.
Bill Donald further added, “We are working extremely hard to present Dundonald in world class condition for the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open and the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open this summer. We are looking forward to showcasing the links to the world at both of the professional events. The ranking recognises Dundonald’s growing stature in the game and it is fantastic to receive this recognition from a panel which very much reflects the range of golfers who come here to play.”
Designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish, Loch Lomond opened in 1993 and was the home to the Scottish Open between 1996 and 2010. The exclusive private club has members from over 35 countries and is founded on principles of friendship, sportsmanship and cordiality.
Originally known as Southern Gailes, Dundonald Links was further developed by the highly-acclaimed golf course architect Kyle Phillips, who is renowned for his work at Kingsbarns, The Grove and Yas Links. Dundonald is a popular members’ and visitors’
course while enjoying a well-deserved reputation as a demanding championship venue.
