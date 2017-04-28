Trade Travel Club Has Exclusive Open Championship Accommodation for Golf Trade

The Trade Travel Club (TTC), established in late 2016, is the trade arm of Your Golf Travel and is all about giving the golf industry access to the best service, prices, exclusive deals and availability when travelling within the UK or abroad.

For The Open Championship 2017, TTC has managed to secure exclusive packages at the Edge Hill University Campus, Ormskirk, just 9 miles from the links at Royal Birkdale. Available at just £555 per room for the entire week (7 nights). Each room benefits from its own en-suite and can be booked in blocks of 8 rooms (£4,450) or as individual rooms as part of a block of rooms secured for exclusively for TTC use.

Alternative accommodation is also available at the Holiday Inn Express, Knowsley, 16 miles from the golf course, with rooms available from Monday-Thursday (3 nights) for just £230 per person (single occupancy) including breakfast.

Ben Davis, Head of Offline Marketing & Commercial Partnerships for Your Golf Travel, said: “The Open Championship is a key event for the golf trade and we’re delighted to be able to offer these exclusive deals to our colleagues in the industry. Whether it’s major championships, corporate events, sales conferences or just simply long hauls flights, hotels and golf – Trade Travel Club guarantee a professional offering and service.”

For further information on Trade Travel Club and these exclusive Open offers please contact Rhys Weston on 0207 336 5416, email rhysw@yourgolftravel.com or Emma Wells-Jones on 0207 157 1577, email emma.wells-jones@yourgolftravel.com. You can follow TTC on twitter @TradeTravelClub and instagram @TradeTravelClub

Tags: Ben Davis, Emma Wells-Jones, Open Championship, Rhys Weston, Royal Birkdale, Trade Travel Club, Your Golf Travel