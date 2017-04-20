Trade Travel Club Offers Members of Golf Industry Superb 2018 Masters Packages

Trade Travel Club (TTC), a division of Your Golf Travel, is offering five packages for the 2018 Masters featuring handpicked locations and over 20 bespoke Masters experiences at discounted prices.

As the dust settles on another thrilling U.S. Masters, there has never been a better time to secure your dream trip to Augusta for next year’s Masters, to be held between the 2nd -8th April 2018. Whether for business, a sales incentive or simply to tick it off the bucket-list, TTC is offering members of the golf industry exclusive discounts on five packages, each of which can be tailored to suit individual requirements and what’s more if booked before the 30th April 2017, there are free upgrades to hospitality.

Each of the five packages offers a different base destination at a variety of starting prices. They are: Athens, Georgia for its great nightlife; Columbia, South Carolina for its incredible history; Aiken, South Carolina for its proximity to excellent golf courses like Kiawah Island; Reynolds Plantation, Georgia for the five-star treatment and Augusta itself to be right at the heart of the action. Details of the packages on offer can be found at www.yourgolftravel.com/us-masters and there will be a discount to the prices quoted through TTC.

Ben Davis, Head of Offline Marketing & Commercial Partnerships for Your Golf Travel, said: “The Masters truly marks the start of the golf season and everyone within the golf trade should experience Augusta at least once in their lifetime. We have some amazing offers for The 2018 US Masters and we’re delighted to be able to offer these packages to our colleagues in the golf industry with exclusive discounts through TTC.”

Each of the packages can be tailored to offer different ticket options for the tournament itself, different accommodation and different local golfing opportunities. TTC can ensure that your Masters experience is exactly as you want it and at the best possible price.

TTC was established as a division of Your Golf Travel to offer the golf industry access to the best service, prices, availability and exclusive deals when travelling within the UK or abroad.

As part of the largest golf travel company in the world, TTC can provide access to exclusive deals and the best prices, all administered through dedicated account management. TTC is a British Airways preferred Partner and this means free golf club carriage on long haul flights (saving £130 per person.)

For further information on Trade Travel Club and these Masters 2018 packages please contact Rhys Weston on 0207 336 5416, email rhysw@yourgolftravel.com or Emma Wells-Jones on 0207 157 1577, email emma.wells-jones@yourgolftravel.com

Tags: Augusta, Ben Davis, Emma Wells-Jones, masters, Rhys Weston, Trade Travel Club, Your Golf Travel