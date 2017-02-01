Trump Turnberry’s Ailsa course unveiled as ‘Number 1 in the world’ by All Square Golf

The social media platform for golfers has released its first official golf course rankings, which have been collated by a team of independent professional and amateur golfers, and have ranked Trump Turnberry as the greatest golf course in the world.

In one of the most comprehensive golf course ranking projects undertaken, the top courses from each country and region have been compiled as well as an overall world ranking. The rankings were also shaped by the opinions of members of the All Square community.

The transformation of the famous links at Trump Turnberry is the work of renowned golf course architect, Martin Ebert, who has created the world’s most impressive stretch of coastal golf. According to the panel, the overall experience at Turnberry, which also includes a fully refurbished clubhouse and a halfway house located within the iconic Turnberry Lighthouse, is unsurpassed.

Ricky Hall, Director of Golf at Trump Turnberry said: “We’re only one month into the New Year and 2017 is looking like one of the best so far for the Ailsa course. We were thrilled to be named the number one course in the UK & Ireland but to have taken the title of best in the world, out of over 33,000 courses registered on the All Square Platform, is a real coup.

“We are incredibly proud of the reborn Ailsa and look forward to welcoming even more golfers in 2017 to experience the exciting changes that have been made to the course.”

Co-founder and CEO of All Square, Patrick Rahme said, “As a website dedicated to independent golf course reviews for golfers, publishing rankings was a natural progression. It is our hope that our rankings become a dynamic reference to the best courses for a given year.

“The opinions of our users help us select the order and so as courses improve the experience they offer they will see results in our rankings. Given the recent renovation and feedback from people who have played Trump Turnberry it was clear to us that it had to take our top spot in the first edition of the All Square golf course rankings.”

All Square’s innovative platform offers registered users many opportunities to share and engage with connections in their golf network and like-minded golfers from all over the world. Rankings will be published annually.

Trump Turnberry www.trumpturnberry.com

All Square Golf www.allsquaregolf.com

Tags: Ailsa Course, All Square Golf, Martin Ebert, Patrick Rahme, Ricky Hall, Trump Turnberry