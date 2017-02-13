Ufford Park Golf Hotel Continues Transformational Refurbishment

Following extensive refurbishment of a number of its bedrooms over the past two years, Ufford Park Woodbridge Hotel, Golf & Spa has now turned its attention to its public areas. In particular, this has meant the hotel’s ‘Park Restaurant’ which has just undergone a stunning transformation.

Tarnia Robertson, Ufford Park Hotel’s Managing Director and her PA Claire Flude, worked alongside Concept Textiles to produce a contemporary yet practical design for the 80-cover dining area. Curtains have been replaced with linen drapes and a bespoke carpet was designed in gold, blue and brown hues. The restaurant’s existing chairs and benches have been either reupholstered or replaced, and two booths designed to comfortably seat 5-7 people for either breakfast or dinner have been created. On the wall above the booth seating, an original piece of art has been transposed onto vinyl in the shape of an abstract wave – appropriate given the hotel’s proximity to the Suffolk coast.

The restaurant’s original suspended ceiling has been totally renovated by the addition of four huge, eye- catching lighting panels, from which are suspended 80 drop lights, giving the overall effect of movement in a previously unremarkable ceiling.

Local companies Eric Dines and Steve Mattock worked hard to lay the carpets, the hard flooring and to install the electrics ahead of the Concept Textiles element of the project.

Tarnia Robertson said: “We have been delighted by the feedback we have already received from customers and members. In order to manage the allocated budget, the work was undertaken over a three-month period, and seeing it slowly transform made seeing the final result even more exciting. We are confident that this significant investment will build the Park Restaurant’s reputation as a destination for good food and great ambience, and will attract even more local residents who enjoy dining out.”

Ufford Park Woodbridge Hotel, Golf & Spa is an independently owned family business, established in 1992. The 90-bedroom hotel, set in 120 acres of historic parkland, has doubled in size over the years and now employs up to 150 staff.

Just ten miles from Ipswich, the family-friendly hotel offers guests an18-hole championship par 71 golf course with the only two–tier floodlit driving range in Suffolk, Health Club with thermal suite spa and beauty treatments, a restaurant and bar and function and wedding room hire. All facilities are open to non-members & non-residents.

