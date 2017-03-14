Ufford Park Hotel begins new phase of bedroom refurbishment

Over the past two years, since Tarnia Robertson became Managing Director, Ufford Park Hotel has been under extensive refurbishment. The latest phase of bedroom refurbishment is now well under way with a further 27 bedrooms and bathrooms being fully modernised with completion due this month, which means that two thirds of the hotel’s 90 bedrooms will have been refurbished since 2014.

New carpets, beds, feature walls, lighting and curtains all contribute to a contemporary style with natural and earthy colour schemes. All the ‘new’ bedrooms in this current phase of refurbishment will be pewter, browns and lime green. The other two colour schemes being implemented are burnt orange and teal.

Energy-efficient spotlights and additional plug sockets (with USB points) have been installed for better quality lighting with flexibility allowing for different modes. This fourth phase of refurbishment also includes new bathrooms with simple white tiling and chrome finishes creating a modern, light and airy look.

Tarnia Robertson said: “The hotel is undergoing something of a revival and it’s very exciting to see an Ufford Park for the twenty-first century emerging. With our newly-refurbished Park Restaurant recently completed and other public areas under consideration, there is a more contemporary and luxurious feel to our interiors throughout.

“We’ve also put a great deal of consideration into adapting our rooms so that they really provide our guests with everything they need to make their stay as relaxing as possible.”

Local suppliers were used for all the electric, building and decorating work with a London-based firm supplying the interior design concepts and soft furnishings.

Ufford Park Woodbridge Hotel, Golf & Spa – just 10 miles from Ipswich- is an independently owned family business, established in 1992, which offers guests an 18-hole award-winning par 71 golf course with the only two–tier floodlit driving range in Suffolk. The 90-bedroom hotel, set in 120 acres of historic parkland, has doubled in size over the years and now employs up to 150 staff.

