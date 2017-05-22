Value Drives Algarve Towards Another Record Golf Year

The Algarve continues to exceed golf visitor records after a flying start to 2017, while it has also retained its place as the best value holiday destination for UK tourists.

The region is widely-regarded as Europe’s number one golf destination with 43 fabulous courses and hit an all-time high for golf visitor numbers in 2016 with almost 1.3m rounds throughout the year – an increase of more than 10 per cent on its previous record in 2015.

But the surge has continued into 2017 and the sights are now set on another new record after nearly 328,000 rounds were played in the first quarter of the year – another six per cent rise on last year’s figures.

Aside from the quality of the golf courses, the hospitality and the fabulous climate, golfers also know they can expect exceptional value for money as, according to the recent Post Office Holiday Costs Barometer, the Algarve is the best value holiday destination throughout the eurozone once again for 2017.

The Algarve was one of 14 beach resorts in the eurozone surveyed by the Post Office for price checks on meals, drinks and other holiday essentials, coming out on top of the pile for British holidaymakers on a budget.

Visitors know that prices for meals and drinks – one of the biggest costs for tourists – do not come any cheaper than along the stunning Algarve coastline, which can make a huge difference to holiday costs.

Maria Manuel Delgado e Silva, ATA golf product manager, said: “Last year was a hugely successful year for everyone associated with our golf tourism industry but it’s fantastic to see this continue into 2017.

“Our guests know they can be assured of enjoying top-quality golf courses and can expect friendly and the very best in service whenever they visit. It remains our ambition to provide the very best in hospitality, accommodation and the whole golf experience and we look forward to welcoming many more visitors throughout the rest of the year.”

Algarve www.visitgolfalgarve.com

Tags: Algarve Tourism Association, Maria Manuel Delgado e Silva