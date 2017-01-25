Vilamoura’s Old Course named ‘Portugal’s Best’ by Leading Magazine

The Old Course at Vilamoura has been named Portugal’s ‘Best Golf Course’ by leading UK golf publication, Today’s Golfer, in its prestigious annual Travel Awards.

The Old Course, which last year co-hosted the 10th Portugal Masters, has long been recognised among Europe’s finest golfing experiences, and this latest accolade is testament to a continued commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for all visiting golfers. The latest Travel Awards rankings are published in Issue 357 of Today’s Golfer, on sale from January 19.

Luis Correia da Silva, Oceânico Golf’s CEO commented: “The United Kingdom is a key market for Oceânico Golf, so we are delighted The Old Course at Vilamoura has been recognised by Today’s Golfer’s readers. Competing against some of Europe’s best-loved layouts, including our very own Pinhal Clube de Golfe and Victoria Clube de Golfe, this is an outstanding achievement and is testament to the hard work of our dedicated course management team.

“The Old Course is iconic in European golf and a must-play for any golfer visiting Portugal. With a continued commitment to outstanding course conditions and world-class service, we look forward to welcoming golfers throughout 2017, who’ll discover exactly what makes this, one of the world’s best-loved golfing experiences.”

Situated in the heart of Vilamoura, a short drive from Faro Airport, and designed by Frank Pennink, The Old Course is one of the oldest layouts in the region and often described as the Grande Dame of Algarve courses.

Meandering through impressive pine trees and over undulating terrain, the course was first opened in 1969, before undergoing a process of renovation and modernisation almost three decades later, resulting in a venue that is now renowned all over the golfing world.

Encompassing The Old Course, Pinhal Clube de Golfe, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Laguna Clube de Golfe and Millennium Club de Golfe, Oceânico Golf offers the finest golf in the Algarve as one of Europe’s leading portfolios of courses.

