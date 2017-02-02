Waterville Golf Shop receives AGM Platinum Award

The Waterville Golf Shop in County Kerry, Ireland has received the ‘Best of the Best’ award from the Association of Golf Merchandisers for being one of the top 10 best golf shops in the world.

“As president of the Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM), I was thrilled to recognize Waterville Golf Links as one of our Platinum Award Recipients Best of the Best,” said Tracy Moffatt. “This award recognizes the 10 best golf shops in the world from among the over 200 entries received. This was Waterville’s second year receiving this distinction- quite an honour!”

Waterville golf shop manager, Brian Higgins received the award at the annual PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida.

“It is a great honour for everyone in Waterville to receive this award again this year and to be acknowledged for all our hard work throughout the year,” he said. “Everyone in the shop played their part in our success (Noreen, Lynda and Bunty). We attribute our success to the fact that we had a much bigger gift wear section, new Facebook page, we showed at fashion shows and invited local/ non-golfers to come and visit the shop.”

Waterville Golf Links clubhouse is currently undergoing a renovation which includes a new golf shop. At approximately 1,500 square feet it`s going to be almost 3 times the size of the old shop which gives the Waterville team much needed room to display inventory.

Waterville Golf Links is one of the world’s most coveted links golf courses set on the magnificent South West Coast of Ireland in Co. Kerry. Waterville Golf Links now showcases the vision of noted international golf architect, Tom Fazio who was commissioned to update the memorable Eddie Hackett masterpiece.

Fazio has assisted many of the world’s leading clubs including Winged Foot, Pine Valley and Augusta National. Over 125 years old, Waterville Golf Links is currently positioned at No.2 in the Golf Channel’s Top Courses in Ireland and ranked No.3 in Ireland by Golf World UK.

A Fazio designed practice facility was in recent years added to the Waterville House Estate grounds. The magnificent 18th century Waterville House is an elegant period Irish Manor House set on the Wild Atlantic Way amidst the natural beauty of a forty-acre estate overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Waterville House has 13 bedrooms en-suite, sauna, steam room, health facility with massage room, billiard room. A state of the art health facility was added for the enjoyment of residents. All these projects have firmly positioned Waterville’s reputation one of Ireland’s premier links golf destinations.

Waterville Golf Links has been recognized for its outstanding achievements in the past including the following awards:

IGTOA Waterville Golf Links – Best Golf Course of the Year Award

IGTOA Waterville House – Best Boutique Hotel

Best Boutique Hotel IGTOA Noel Cronin – Golf Manager of the Year Award

IGTOA Jay Connolly – Jerry Donworth Outstanding Contribution to Golf Award

Waterville Golf Links and The Waterville House www.watervillegolflinks.ie/

Irish Golf Tour Operators Association (IGTOA) www.igtoa.com

Association of Golf Merchandisers http://agmgolf.org/

