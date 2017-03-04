Will the first World Masters Golf Champion be a woman?

The recently launched World Masters Golf Championship will welcome golfers of both genders when play commences in September this year.

However, unlike many golf tournaments, men and women will have an equal opportunity to be the first World Masters Golf Champion. Tees will be carefully chosen and competitors’ Competition Handicap Allowance adjusted to ensure fair play

Director of the World Masters Golf Championship, Andy Salmon, said: “All too often, golfers are segmented according to their gender. In establishing this new Championship, we were determined that men and women would be able to compete on level terms. We will be meticulous in ensuring that the courses will be set up fairly and that handicaps will be adjusted to provide real equality of competition.”

The World Masters Golf Championship provides the opportunity to play competitive golf on outstanding courses in a fun, social environment. The event is open to all golfers with an official handicap who are over 50 years of age as at 17 September, 2017.

The Championship will be staged over four days from 18 to 21 September 2017, on some of the best courses in the world, including Prestwick, Dundonald, Western Gailes and Royal Troon.

Limited to 240 entrants, it is a chance to follow in the footsteps of legends such as 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson and competitors at the 2017 Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies’ Scottish Open.

Competitors will have the opportunity to explore the great beauty and history of Scotland around the World Masters Golf Championship – enjoying great Scottish hospitality.

Go to www.worldmastersgolf.com for full details of how to enter the Championship for the golfing trip of a lifetime.

Tags: Andy Salmon, Dundonald, Prestwick, Royal Troon, Western Gailes, World Masters Golf Championship