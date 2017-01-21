World Event for Amateur Golfers Launched in Home of Golf

The inaugural World Masters Golf Championship has been launched with a call to all amateur golfers over 50 years of age to take up this unique opportunity to play on the iconic links of Scotland – the Home of Golf.

The World Masters Golf Championship provides the opportunity to play competitive golf on outstanding courses in a fun, social environment. The event is open to all golfers with an official handicap who are over 50 years of age as at 17 September, 2017.

The Championship will be staged over four days from 18 to 21 September 2017, on some of the best courses in the world. Follow in the footsteps of legends and take your opportunity to play some of the great courses of Scotland, included amongst them Royal Troon, Prestwick and Dundonald.

The World Masters Golf Championship is the brainchild of Hamish Grey (formerly CEO of Scottish Golf) and Andy Salmon (formerly CEO of the Ladies’ Golf Union and Deputy CEO of Scottish Golf), who have over 50 years of experience in sport and golf event management between them.

‘The idea is to stage an annual celebration of golf with a top quality championship for club-level amateur golfers here at the Home of Golf – playing competitive golf in a fun, social environment on some of the world’s leading golf courses,’ said Grey.

The format is individual stableford with prize categories based on handicap and age – along with the overall prize and title of World Masters Golf Champion. Staged over four days there are two packages on offer –

Flight one:

Play Prestwick, laid out by Old Tom Morris, who was the Club’s Professional, the original home of the Open Championship which has been staged a total of 24 times on the links at Prestwick;

Western Gailes, a stunning links course that has hosted Open qualifying and major amateur events such as the European Team Championships featuring a young Rory McIlroy, amongst others; and

Glasgow Gailes, another classic links that hosts Open Qualifying and many major amateur events – where Colin Montgomerie qualified for the 2016 Open staged at nearby Royal Troon.

Flight two:

Play Dundonald, the links course of Loch Lomond Golf Club, Dundonald hosted the last two editions of the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Ladies’ Open and two months prior to the World Masters Golf Championship will host the 2017 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open Championship;

Kilmarnock (Barassie), boasting 27 holes of pure links fun, Kilmarnock (Barassie) has also hosted Open Qualifying as well as numerous Scottish amateur tournaments and the European Youths Team Championship; and

Ayr Belleisle, a James Braid designed gem that in the true traditions of Scottish golf is a public course owned by the local authority.

Limited to 240 entrants, the top 120 participants after three rounds will qualify to play the nine times Open Championship venue, Royal Troon, and follow in the footsteps of legends such as 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson. The remaining 120 participants will have the opportunity to play the excellent Glasgow Gailes.

This celebration of golf will be started with a welcome reception on Sunday 17 September and conclude with a gala dinner on the evening of 21 September.

Competitors will have the opportunity to explore the great beauty and history of Scotland around the World Masters Golf Championship – enjoying great Scottish hospitality and the event of a lifetime.

Go to www.worldmastersgolf.com for full details of how to enter the Championship for the golfing trip of a lifetime.

